Limerick City and County Council is set to waive fees for licences for outdoor dining and street events as part of a number of initiatives unveiled by the local authority to support businesses as they prepare to re-open this summer.

The Council will also be installing 'buildouts' which will increase footpath widths to allow for greater capacity for outside dining in the city and across the county.

More information about all the schemes is available on Limerick.ie, along with application forms, contact points and closing dates.

Businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector are being urged to engage in the whole process and work with the Council to identify where buildouts can be located and avail of the various different schemes.

Up until now, businesses could only apply for a licence for outdoor dining provided there was sufficient footpath space outside their premises.

Under this scheme, the Council will consider installing a buildout where the footpath is deemed unsuitable for tables and chairs on the grounds that it is too narrow.

Limerick City and County Council will support up to 10 buildouts for the Limerick Metropolitan District and up to three buildouts per municipal district.

Fees for Tables and Chairs Licences are being waived to support the business community to encourage more businesses to look outside their premises and provide dining facilities al fresco.

This waiver was initially introduced last year as part of Covid-19 supports and it will remain in place for 2021.

Another scheme will see Limerick City and County Council facilitate street closures for on-street events such as community festivals, street parties and entertainment where possible this summer. Further information and application forms will be available when Covid-19 guidelines allow and these will be promoted when available. All events will be required to follow the prevailing Covid-19 health guidelines.

Fees for any street events licence will also be waived by Limerick City and County Council.

These supports complement the scheme from Fáilte Ireland and administered by the Council where businesses across Limerick in these sectors are being invited to avail of up to €4,000 grants to purchase outdoor dining equipment such as tables, chairs, windbreaks, heaters etc. for outdoor serving for the summer 2021 season. Closing date for applications for this scheme is 30 September 2021.

Further plans are close to being finalised by the Council for Summer 2021 and will be announced in due course. As you can appreciate the changing Covid-19 landscape means the plans must be fluid.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: “These supports announced by Limerick City and County Council will be very helpful to businesses across the city and county as they navigate their way back from the restrictions imposed by Covid. The uncertainty has been very difficult for many businesses but as the summer approaches let’s hope the sun burns away the Covid fog and allows us to enjoy, celebrate and socialise outdoors while supporting local businesses.”

Vincent Murray, Director of Economic Development at Limerick City and County Council said: “I would encourage all businesses to engage with the Council as we re-open from the Covid-imposed restrictions. These supports from grants to waivers will help business develop their offering as we head into the summer. It is important we send out the message that Limerick is the place to be this summer as we hope to capitalise on the appetite for social gatherings in a safe setting.”

Brian Kennedy, Director of Physical Development at Limerick City and County Council said: “We are planning on building up to 19 buildouts to facilitate more outdoor dining across the city and other urban centres in the county. These will be one of the ways the Council is helping to allow businesses trade a little bit easier when they are allowed to re-open.”

All information and application forms in relation to these schemes are on Limerick.ie.