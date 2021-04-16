Limerick Weather: Friday, April 16, 2021

TODAY will be another dry day for most, but it will be cloudier than recent days, especially in the west of the province, where there could be the odd spot of light rain or drizzle. The best of the sunny spells will be in the east. Noticeably cooler with highs of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, fresh at times near the west coast.

Most areas will be dry tonight night under broken cloud. Some pockets of mist and fog will form in the mainly light to moderate southeast breezes. Some patchy rain and drizzle may develop in the Atlantic coastal fringes towards morning, accompanied by freshening southeasterly winds. Lows of 1 to 4 degrees Celsius, but a few degrees higher near Atlantic coasts.