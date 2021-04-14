Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday April 14, 2021

The death has occurred of William (Willie Fitz) Fitzgerald, Stoney Creek, Newtown, Pallasgreen, Limerick late of Fitzgerald Skip Hire, Timaru, Rathbane North, Limerick. William, passed away at University Hospital, Limerick

Husband of the recently deceased Mary (Nee Moore) and father of the late Anthony, Liam and Johnny. Very deeply regretted by his sons Charlie and Tommy, daughters Barbara, Carmel and Kathryn, thirteen grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and large circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace

A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Saturday (April 17th) at 10.00am in St. John's Cathedral Mass will be streamed live. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Halloran School House Lane, off St. Joseph’s Street, Limerick City, Limerick. Thomas O’Halloran (School House Lane, off St. Joseph’s Street, Limerick. Formerly of Treaty Distributors). April 13th 2021 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Sadly missed by loving nieces Mary, Ann and Philomena, nephews, Patsy, Johnny and Paul, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

A private Requiem Mass for family will be held in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, this Friday (16th April) at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In the interests of public health, attendance at Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols. Mass cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary (Maeve) O'Neill (née Flanagan) Fairview Terrace, Greenhill Road, Garryowen, Limerick and formerly of O'Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro. Mary (Maeve) died (peacefully) at St. John's Hospital. Wife of the late Michael O'Neill. Regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Kevin, other relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace. A private Requiem Mass, for family only, will take place on Saturday (April 17th) at 11.30am in St. John's Cathedral.

Mass will be streamed live. The funeral cortège will depart the Church at 12.30pm approx. and will then travel pass the family home in Fairview Terrace, Greenhill Road, en route to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy CAHILL. Townsend Street, Dublin 2, Dublin. CAHILL – Paddy (Townsend Street, Dublin), April 9th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by family, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of Jonia and son of Tony and Catriona, brother of Pamela and Conor, and uncle to Patrick, Kate and Conor. Also remembered and cherished by his extended family and a wide circle of friends and the film and architecture community.

In accordance with government guidelines, the funeral will be private. You may view the ceremony on Monday, April 12th at 2.40 pm here: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery.

A personal message for the family can be placed in the Condolences section below. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BackIntoDaylight.com

For more see here

------------------------------------------------------------------