Construction of new Limerick road to kick off in autumn

WORK to build a new link road which will open Mungret up to further development will kick off in September.

Construction of the multi-million euro link from Mungret to the Patrickswell Road and Mungret gate junction will begin at the Mungret side.

The news was welcomed by local Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler.

He said: “It’s the first phase of that road which will eventually connect onto Patrickswell Road. This part runs from Mungret to the Mungret gate junction. It will run in behind Mungret College and provide access to proposed lands for the Dooneen athletics track, Mungret Community College, as well as the proposed development that Limerick City and County Council is developing to the rear of Mungret College.”

#MungretRoad

Delighted to confirm construction on the road from Mungret to the Patrickswell Road and Mungret Gate junction will commence September 2021.



Construction will start at the Mungret side below pic.twitter.com/tD02S0MZO0 — Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) April 14, 2021

Cllr Butler said it will be a “very significant” link.

“The purpose of the road is to open up lands for development for housing purposes,” he explained “So it’s a very significant piece of road and it’s good to finally get a date for the start of construction because it will be a positive addition to the area. As well as providing access, it will help us to ease some of the traffic buildup in the area,” he added.

Limerick City and County Council are funded to deliver it.