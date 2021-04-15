Limerick Weather: Thursday April 15, 2021

Dry and bright today in Limerick with good sunny spells with some short lived cloud developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius, staying coolest along southern coasts. Winds will be light east or southeast in direction.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Staying dry in many areas Friday, however outbreaks of rain will gradually move in from the Atlantic later Saturday into Sunday. Drying up again into next week with high pressure building, bringing mostly fine and settled weather.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Continuing dry with long clear spells and just light southeast breeze. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees Celsius, coolest in the east under clearest skies with perhaps a touch of frost.

FRIDAY: Another dry day generally with light to moderate southerly breezes. However, early morning sunshine will be replaced by cloudier skies moving in from the west. Patchy drizzle may affect Atlantic fringes towards evening. Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Overall dry under broken cloud in moderate southerly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees Celsius, again coolest in the east with perhaps a touch of frost.

SATURDAY: Beginning dry with sunny spells, however cloudy outbreaks of rain will gradually move into Atlantic counties, slowly moving into remaining areas towards nightfall. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, in moderate, occasionally fresh southerly breezes.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: Overall cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, driest across Leinster with some sunny spells here. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius, in moderate, occasionally fresh southerly winds.