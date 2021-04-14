'A Limerick institution': tribute paid to cafe owner and historian

RICHARD Coughlan, who owned Limerick’s legendary Treaty Cafe in Nicholas Street has been described as a “Limerick institution”.

Dick, as he was known to friends, was well-known across the showband world for running the cafe, which opened all night in order to ensure musicians were not left unfed after playing concerts in Limerick.

He sadly passed away at home over the weekend.

Former councillor John Gilligan said he was widely known across Limerick.

“Back in the days of the showbands when there were 600-700 on the road, Dick was the first person who left the cafe open all night, until 3am or 4am. Showbands when they were finished, they had really no place to eat. The restaurants would have closed around 10pm, that kind of a way,” he said.

“Every showband in Ireland at one stage of another ended up in the cafe in the middle of the night. That was their dinner-time before they headed back home,” John explained.

As a token of their stay, many showbands would have donated signed photographs to the cafe which Richard proudly displayed in his premises.

“He was an institution known all over Limerick and Ireland. All the showbands used to speak of him. I’m very sad. He is part of our social history,” said the Lee Estate man.

There is more to him than a cafe owner, however, John said.

“Richard was a very interesting person. He had a huge collection of memorabilia of the history of Limerick and its people. It’s something you’d hope perhaps the Limerick Museum which is short of items might take a long hard look at it,” he said.

The businessman displayed some of his memorabilia in Halla Ide in Thomas Street a number of years ago.

“My sympathies and indeed the sympathies of all the people of the King’s Island, everyone who knew him go to his family,” John concluded.

Richard died suddenly at his residence.

The husband of the late Teresa (Nee Hogan) and father of the late Richard, Fiona Prior and Natasha, he is very deeply regretted by his son John, daughters Miriam and Siobhan, sisters Bridget and Dolores, brother Brendan, daughters-in-law Erin and Sandra, son-in-law Paddy, grandchildren Mellissa, Shane, Richard, Mark, Fiona, Catherine and Stacey, the extended Coughlan and Hogan families.

A private requiem Mass, for family only, takes place tomorrow at 12noon in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

The Mass will be available to watch on You Tube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLq8PZ8-5PQ.

His funeral cortège will depart the church at 1pm approx. and will then travel pass the Treaty Cafe en route to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.