Limerick weather: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

MIST and fog will clear quickly this morning, leaving a mainly dry and bright day with good sunny spells. However, isolated showers will develop in the afternoon, bringing some variable cloud. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius in light southeasterly breezes.

For more, check out: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

High pressure will continue its dominance of our weather to the end of this week, bringing a good deal of dry weather. However, it will gradually turn more unsettled over the weekend as Atlantic frontal systems slowly break through the high pressure and cross the country.

It will remain dry into tonight with long clear spells. Light southeasterly winds will allow mist and fog to form again, with fog becoming dense in some parts overnight. Lowest temperatures of between one and four degrees.

Tomorrow will be another bright and mainly dry day on Thursday with sunny spells. However, isolated showers will develop in the east and southeast through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in a light to moderate southeast breeze.

