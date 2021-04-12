BREAKING: Limerick's daily Covid numbers revealed as 394 reported nationally

TWENTY new cases of Covid-19 have ben reported in Limerick this Monday evening.

The 14 day incidence rate in the city and county stands at 71.3 - close to half of the national average of 131.9. There has been 139 new cases of Covid in Limerick in the last 14 days.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 4,785 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, April 11, the HPSC has been notified of 394 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 241,330 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 175 are in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

179 are men / 214 are women; 75% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 33-years-old.



As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10, 1,058,394 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 745,363 people have received their first dose; 313,031 people have received their second dose.

