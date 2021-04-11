Limerick firefighters battle thatched house ablaze for over six hours

FOUR units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service spent over six hours tackling a thatched house ablaze in County Limerick on Saturday.

Two units from the city and two units from Rathkeale rushed to the house fire in Clarina after receiving the call-out at 4.30pm.

They brought it under control and remained at the scene until 11pm. Due to the nature of thatched fires they need to be constantly dampened down.

No injuries have been reported.