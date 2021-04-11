Take time to explore Limerick county once the 5km rule is removed

AHEAD of the easing of Level 5 restrictions tomorrow, Limerick TD Willie O’Dea has called on the Government to expedite the opening up of outdoor activities in light of new data which shows just one-in-1,000 cases of Covid-19 has been traced to outdoor transmission.

Figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 262 of the 232,164 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland up to March 24, 2021 were as a result of outdoor transmission.

“In light of this new information which shows how safe outdoor gatherings are, I am urging the Government to immediately open up all sports at all ages including tennis and golf,” said Deputy O’Dea.

As it stands, outdoor sports training for under 18s will not resume until April 26 – the same date that golf courses and outdoor tennis courts can reopen.

From tomorrow, the current 5km travel limit will be lifted allowing people in Limerick to travel anywhere within the county while those living near county borders will be allowed to travel up to 20km into adjoining counties.

Ahead of the lifting of the 5km limit we have picked five hidden gems across Limerick which are worth a visit.

*Kilmoylan Woods Nature Loop is a 4.2 kilometre lightly trafficked loop trail located near Doon

*Broadford/Ashford Walking Trails experience the majestic landscape of rolling hills and open farmland in West Limerick

*Paradise Hill Loop near Anglesboro stretches for 12km over green pastures, woodlands and flowy hills

*Darragh Hills Loop, Glenroe provides stunning views over the surrounding Golden Vale

*Glin Heritage Walk - Enjoy sweeping views over the Shannon Estuary with the Knights Walk and Knockaranna Walking Trail

Meanwhile, members of two different households will also be allowed to meet in public outdoor areas from next week while the phased re-opening of construction will also begin.

For the first time since Christmas all schools across Limerick will be fully open from tomorrow as first, second, third and fourth year students return to in-classroom education.