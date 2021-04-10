Limerick student set to break onto the poetry scene

A LIMERICK student is set to break onto the poetry scene with her first collection of poetry on the way.

Twenty-one-year-old Grace Sampson, from Galbally, is currently finishing her last year of college with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Italian in NUI Galway. She is an avid lover of poetry and her passion has brought her poetry into the limelight in several publications.

From The Galway Review to the Analogies & Allegories Literary Magazine, Grace’s poetry is being picked up left, right and centre. Grace is also set to appear in an American poetry publication. The Ignatian Literary Magazine is a poetry publication founded in 1910 by the University of San Francisco. Grace, to her absolute delight, has been asked to take part in their upcoming Spring launch.

Limerick’s answer to Rita Ann Higgins could be found in the young mind of Grace Sampson, who says her inspiration from poetry actually came from her time in the beautiful landscape of Genoa, Italy.

“I studied in Genoa, Italy last year as part of my Erasmus, and there I had the fantastic collective of opportunities, leading to experiences; dream-like experiences, which included working closely with some excellent English Literature and American Literature professors, who are really part of the reason why I sent some poems for publication last Spring,” Grace explained.

Grace has found solace in writing and poetry and explained how she’s seen the importance of poetry in people’s lives.

See below: Get a snippet of Grace’s lovely poetry right here

MEMORIES OF A GIRL

An eeriness in the shape of these hands. They tremble, they shake, but alas, they can type.



If I could succeed in not twisting my head, in not letting my tea go to waste, I would be not as reckless as this - I strive to write, to see a reflection of something that I am.

If I put my head down, will something come of it? Will it all be a silly game of ill - chance, with nothing to cling to?



Some millennials write to show their friends. But I write to both stop the voices, and feel that I too, have a voice actually.



There is no more competing. I must see something.