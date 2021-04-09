Burglaries down in Limerick but drugs offences rise - latest figures show impact of Covid-19 on crime

THE number of burglaries reported in Limerick last year was just over half the number reported six years ago, new figures have revealed.

The Reported Crime data, published by the Central Statistics Office, shows there was a significant reduction in reported crime at every garda station in Limerick during 2020 compared to 2019.

While the Covid-19 restrictions have dented the activities of criminals, the reduction in the number of burglaries locally is part of a continuing trend across the Limerick division.

According to the CSO statistics, which have been published under reservation, there were 557 reported burglaries across the Limerick division during 2020.

This compares to 796 in 2019; 918 in 2018; 793 in 2017; 737 in 2016 and 1,066 in 2015.

Of the reported burglaries last year, more than half occurred in the greater Limerick city area with 158 being reported within the Henry Street garda district alone.

There were 33 reported burglaries in the Newcastle West area, 22 in Kilmallock and 20 in Croom. There were just two reported burglaries in both the Oola and Foynes sub districts.

While there was a year-on-year reduction in most categories of crime across Limerick during 2020, there was an increase in the number of drugs offences – a trend which has continued in the first quarter of 2021.

According to the CSO data, there were 882 incidents relating to controlled drugs in the Limerick division last year – a 12.2% increase on 2019 when there were 786 drugs-related offences.

The extent of drug-related crime is highlighted by a station-by-station analysis of the data which shows Oola was the only sub-district in Limerick last year where no offences relating to controlled drugs were reported.

This compares to six sub-districts where there were no reported drugs offences in 2019.

Not surprisingly, the majority of drugs offences last year were detected in Limerick city although there were 30 offences in Newcastle West, 16 in Bruff, 16 in Castleconnell, 15 in Kilmallock and 13 in Abbeyfeale.

Of the drugs offences in Limerick last year, just under a quarter (217) related to the sale and supply of illegal drugs while 17 related to the cultivation of manufacture of drugs.

Perhaps reflecting the increased prevalence of illicit drug use, the number of ‘drug-driving’ offences in Limerick nearly doubled last year compared to 2019.

There were 156 reported incidents of drug-driving during 2020 compared to 79 in 2019 and just 19 in 2018.

In contrast, the number of drink-driving detections fell in Limerick last year, for the third year in a row, to 159.