Four shocking tragedies: An Easter that will ‘never be forgotten’  in Limerick village

“IT’S a Good Friday that will never be forgotten in Adare,” said parish priest, Monsignor Daniel Neenan.

The tragic deaths of four people have left their families mourning and the parish united in grief.

“It is so awful. You can never measure one sorrow against another but, by any standard, all four are dreadful. We all feel very sad for the families involved. There are no words to express the sadness for all the families involved,” said Monsignor Neenan.

Word only broke on Good Friday that a Polish man had been killed by a bull on a local farm in a freak accident on Thursday.

Then, at 3pm on Friday, in Kilgobbin, Adare, a road traffic collision occurred between a car and a jeep which has now taken the lives of two women.

The driver of the jeep, Mary Barry, aged in her 50s, from Tralee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, Siobhán Shanahan (née Brosnan), aged in her 40s, from Ballybunion but who recently moved to Adare, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. The organ donation nurse manager for the UL Hospitals Group passed away on Easter Sunday.

The fourth tragic death was Limerick firefighter Des Fitzgerald, of Old Cork Road, and late of Castleisland and Adare, who died on Good Friday in the city.

Monsignor Neenan said during online Easter ceremonies that, “It’s a Good Friday that will never be forgotten in Adare”.

“People speak about the loveliness of Adare village. It is a lovely, special village but what is far more important is the loveliness and care of the people. And as in the past, so now the people will give of their best with regards to kindness and compassion.

“Whatever support can be given will be given by the people of Adare,” said Monsignor Neenan.

The parish priest said there is a real sense of community in Adare.

“We have lots of tourists but there is a core of people living in Adare who really are committed to the place and are so caring of each other. That will be seen more clearly now than ever,” said Monsignor Neenan, who added that all the families are being prayed for.