BREAKING: New summer route from Shannon Airport announced

SHANNON Airport has announced a new route for passengers this summer.

The airport posted in a tweet this Tuesday evening that Ryanair have confirmed a new route to Corfu as part of the airline's summer schedule.

The new service will run twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays from July 2 to the end of October.

Traffic through Shannon Airport is down almost 90% year-on-year, with commercial services out of the base grinding to a halt. No scheduled route has operated since early January.

The route announcement comes as the Government continues to advise against all overseas travel for non-essential purposes. In his latest address to the nation last week Taoiseach Micheal Martin gave no indication in relation to when that advice may be lifted.

In a statement Shannon Group said they are "delighted to welcome today’s announcement by Ryanair".

This is the first time that Ryanair have ever operated a Corfu service from Shannon Airport.

Welcoming the announcement, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “This is a really difficult period for the aviation sector and today’s announcement by Ryanair is very welcome and positive news for Shannon Airport. We have been working closely with Ryanair, to deliver this service and are looking forward to the airline commencing operations. Ryanair are a valued aviation partner, and this announcement is a chink of light in what has been an extremely challenging period for Shannon Airport and airports throughout the world.”

To mark the launch Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, April 8 only.