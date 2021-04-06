BREAKING: Covid figures for Limerick revealed as over 400 new cases reported nationwide

NINE new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick have been confirmed this Tuesday evening. These figures relate to Easter Sunday.

And, sadly, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland.

3 of these deaths occurred in January, 2 in February, 3 in March and 1 in April.

As of midnight, Monday, April 5, the HPSC has been notified of 443 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State.

Of the cases notified today:

239 are men / 203 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 261 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 3rd 2021, 932,324 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

660,800 people have received their first dose

271,524 people have received their second dose



The following details have been updated by the HSPC today in relation to Limerick - there was no county-by-county breakdown over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Tuesday, March 30 - one case

Wednesday, March 31 - 24 cases

Thursday, April 1 - five new cases

Friday, April 2 - five new cases

Saturday, April 3 - 10 new cases