Limerick gardai make witness appeal following traffic incident on Easter Sunday

GARDAÍ at Roxboro Road are appealing for witnesses to a traffic incident that took place on Easter Sunday.

Inspector Nally, of Roxboro Road Garda Station, said the incident occurred between Patrickswell and Raheen and the Raheen Industrial Estate between 5pm and 6pm yesterday, April 4.

"It would be appreciated if any witnesses to this incident could come forward and ring Roxboro Road Garda Station at 061 214340," said Insp Nally.