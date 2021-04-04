Ex-Limerick footballer wished a speedy recovery after workplace accident

A FORMER Limerick footballer and Glin GAA stalwart is wished a speedy recovery after a serious fall at work.

A letter posted to the Leader by a Limerick GAA supporter reads: "We all want to send our prayers and good wishes to Liam Long, and his family, who had a serious accident at the Aughinish plant last Friday (March 26)."

It is understood Mr Long, aged in his 50s, suffered a broken hip and other injuries from the fall and was rushed to hospital in Dublin.

The letter continues: "Liam was a great footballer with Limerick for years and we all hope Liam will make a full recovery and be back in our community very soon."

Local councillor for Glin, John Sheahan echoed those sentiments.

"I don't know the circumstances but he broke his hip. We wish him well. I have spoken to his father and while Liam had excruciating pain for a while we are assured by his family that he is OK, over his operation and he is on the mend," said Cllr Sheahan, who added that Mr Long is very popular in Glin and the wider GAA community.

"He has been a great servant to Glin GAA down through the years and we all wish him a speedy recovery," said Cllr Sheahan.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed to the Leader that they were "aware of this incident".

"It was found that there is no investigation needed for this particular incident," said the HSA spokesperson.