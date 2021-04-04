Limerick Fire and Rescue Service set up GoFundMe page in memory of one of their own

FRIENDS and colleagues in Limerick Fire and Rescue Service of the late Des Fitzgerald have set up a GoFundMe page in his memory.

Mr Fitzgerald, of Bengal Terrace, Old Cork Road and late of Castleisland and Adare, died on Friday. He will be laid to rest on Thursday.

This Easter Sunday afternoon, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service posted on social media: "As we come to terms with the loss of our friend Dessie, we remember the great times we shared. In lieu of flowers you may wish to contribute to Pieta House

We’ve created a GoFundMe for anyone that may wish to donate. Please click here."

In two hours, almost €3,000 has been raised for Pieta House.

In a previous post, Limerick Fire and Rescue Service said: "We lost a family member, friend, legend - Firefighter Des Fitzgerald. Our thoughts are with Des’s family - his wife Elaine, daughters Aisling & Lynn, son Eoghan, his parents, brothers & extended family. A much loved member of White Watch. Rest in Peace Dessie."

Mr Fitzgerald will be remembered by those who knew him and loved him as being full of energy and life.

He was always out and about walking or running with his family and he had the best trained dog in the city - Lucky. It could take him an hour to get up Mulgrave Street to Bengal Terrace due to the number of people who would want to stop and chat with him.

Mr Fitzgerald would also drop into the fire station to see if those on duty were busy with calls. Being a firefighter was not a job to him, it was a way of life and of preserving it.

Mr Fitzgerald rescued a number of people while both on and off duty and received medals for his life saving actions. He worked for Analog and Mr Binman before joining Limerick Fire and Rescue Service in November 2011.

In those 10 years, Mr Fitzgerald made a huge difference to many people's lives. Out of the uniform he was a fantastic boxer and gym instructor with a huge passion for fitness. He trained in JJB & Functional Fitness where his loss too is keenly felt.

But none more so than his family and friends.

