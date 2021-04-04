Deaths in Limerick: Sunday April 4, 2021

The death has occurred of Maunie (Mary) Byrnes, Ballyanna, Dromin, Co. Limerick, April 4th 2021. Very peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her parents Auty and Maggie Byrnes, brother Seanie and sister Bernie. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Frances (Sexton), son in law Martin, sisters Tilly, Kathleen, Teresa, Sheila and Geraldine., brothers in law, sister in law, grandchildren Bryan, Gavin and Valli, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and especially her nurses and carers and her many friends. May She Rest in Peace

Due to current government best practice guidelines, Maunie's funeral, which will be confined to family (10 please), will arrive Tuesday (6th April) for 12 noon requiem Mass at the Holy Trinity Church, Dromin, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Maunie's funeral cortège will depart her residence at 11.30am en route to Dromin Church for her funeral Mass to enable her friends and neighbours to pay their respects. Funeral Mass will be live streamed (link to follow). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinson Association Ireland.

House private please. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick or left in the condolence section below.

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Lena O'CONNOR (née McCarthy) St. Ita's, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Lena O’Connor (nee McCarthy), St. Ita’s, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Caherlane, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on Easter Sunday, April 4th 2021.

Lena is deeply regretted by her sisters Kathleen Lenihan and Sr. Esther, brother-in-law Dan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. on route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bob Roberts Millfarm, Hospital, Limerick. Bob Roberts, Millfarm, Hospital, Co. Limerick, late of Technical School Hospital, peacefully at Árd na Rí on 3rd April 2021. Predeceased by his wife Sarah and son Harry. Deeply regretted by his daughters June, Grace, Fiona and Siobhán, grandchildren Stephen, Connor, Liam and Dan, sister Kathleen, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at St. Mary's Church, Knockainey, at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid-19, Bob's funeral will be private. Anyone wishing to express their sympathies may do so by clicking on the ‘condolences’ link on this webpage.

--------------------------------------