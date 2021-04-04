Breaking: National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed, as slight drop in daily numbers is shown

As of midnight, Saturday April 3, the HPSC has been notified of 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 238,148* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As it is a bank holiday weekend, a county-by-county breakdown has not been published. Nor has a detailed analysis of the latest cases. This means that the Limerick Leader are unable to confirm the exact numbers of cases in Limerick.

As of April 1st 2021, 893,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

636,963 people have received their first dose

256,412 people have received their second dose

Also, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,718 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.