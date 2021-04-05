Limerick Weather: Monday April 5, 2021

Monday will be breezy and feel chilly. There will be passing light showers of rain or sleet, but most areas will have long spells of dry and bright weather. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with added wind chill from a moderate to fresh northerly wind.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview:

Temperatures will be below average throughout the coming week with hard frosts occurring at night early in the week, and returning again later in the week and into the weekend.

Monday night: Cold with wintry showers (of light sleet and snow) and clear spells, showers mainly over north Connacht and Ulster at first, becoming more widespread overnight. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees with a widespread sharp to severe frost forming and a risk of some icy stretches. Moderate northwest winds will be fresh and gusty near northern coasts.

Tuesday: Breezy with scattered showers and bright spells, some showers wintry of sleet and snow, especially in the north and northeast. Possibility of a longer spell of rain later in the afternoon and evening in the west. Feeling cold in a fresh and gusty northerly wind with highest temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees.

Tuesday night: Some wintry showers likely continuing for a time towards the east. Rather cloudy, with some rain at times on western coasts. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees, with a widespread sharp to severe frost, away from Atlantic coastal fringes in the west and southwest. Light to moderate northerly winds will back westerly overnight.

Wednesday: Becoming less cold on Wednesday with generally cloudy conditions bringing outbreaks of rain, rain most persistent across the west and northwest but very patchy in the south. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with a moderate westerly breeze.

Wednesday night: Outbreaks of rain will continue to move in from the west overnight. It will be driest and clearest across Leinster and east Munster. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with light to moderate southwest winds.

Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with some rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds increasing strong on northwestern coasts. A band of heavier rain will reach the west and northwest later in the afternoon or evening and move southwards across the country during Thursday night. Clearer and colder weather with showers will develop over much of Ulster and Connacht before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with westerly winds easing light and some frost forming over Ulster by morning.

Friday: Rain will clear southern coasts early on Friday morning with wintry showers mixed with bright spells extending from the north. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with moderate northerly winds. Very cold on Friday night with a few wintry showers in the north but dry in most areas. Temperatures falling to 0 degrees or a degree or two below, with a widespread sharp to severe frost and with a few fog patches also.