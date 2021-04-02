BREAKING: Covid figures for Limerick revealed as almost 600 cases reported nationwide

THERE are six new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick it is reported this Good Friday evening.

And, sadly, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19 across the State.

Four of the deaths occurred in March and a further four in February.

The median age of those who died was 74 years and the age range was 51 - 94 years.

As of midnight, Thursday, the HPSC has been notified of 591 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

292 are men / 295 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

288 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties.



As of 8am today, 264 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 30th 2021, 840,561 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

603,802 people have received their first dose

236,759 people have received their second dose



