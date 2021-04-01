Limerick people urged to keep the faith this Easter weekend

WE are, it feels, back where we started, ‘celebrating’ another Easter in lockdown.

While we’d all much rather be making the most of the long Easter weekend by heading off to Kilkee or Lahinch or even crossing the east / west divide by hitting Curraghchase or the Ballyhouras for a scenic walk, there is still plenty to feel positive about this weekend.

No matter what our faith or our beliefs, with Easter comes the promise of new beginnings.

The long weekend, which again this year will be quieter than normal, brings with it a time to reflect and a time to set some new goals for the summer and the rest of the year ahead.

For most of us, a clean space equals a clear mind so why not take this Friday as an opportunity to get your head into a good space by de-cluttering and cleaning the environment around you.

For those of us who need extra motivation, the Team Limerick Clean-Up is back again this Good Friday and it has introduced a fun new challenge for families taking part with great prizes to be won.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, participants are asked to clean within their household boundaries only and are encouraged to treat TLC6 as a ‘spring clean’ – tidying attics, clearing out cupboards, washing windows, emptying the garage, weeding the garden and everything in between.

On Saturday then it’s time to kick up the feet in the spanking clean sitting room to watch Munster take on French champions Toulouse when they visit Thomond Park for a crucial Heineken Champions Cup last 16 fixture.

Make sure to have the dinner out of the way as kick-off is at 3pm!

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, the Mid-West Major Emergency Management Group is appealing to people to continue to follow the health guidelines and current restrictions.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins said: “The restrictions are very hard for some and are definitely draining for all but we must hold firm and have one final push to suppress the virus. It’s not been easy for many but we are beginning to turn the corner in the fight against the virus. I’m urging everyone to please remain home and stay within your 5k limit this Easter, so that we may enjoy brighter times ahead with our loved ones perhaps as early as this summer.”

In a joint statement, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West commented: “The B117 variant has resulted in the rapid spread of Covid-19, but largely in settings where people are not wearing masks, socially distancing, or spending too long together. This Easter, remember the simplest of measures to protect yourself from this virus could prevent a local business from temporarily closing and help avoid a serious outbreak in your household and community.”

The head of the Limerick garda division, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, is warning that a large garda operation is planned for the weekend.

“Figures for Covid-19 are higher than was expected, there is a fear that these numbers will rise over the Easter break. Yes, there will be extra checkpoints and Garda patrols of our amenities and beauty spots here in Limerick, yes Gardaí have issued a large number of fines on the spot but that should not be the reason you stay within your 5km," he said.

“Gardaí are appealing to people to adhere to the restrictions because it’s the safest action to take, it will keep the number of infections down and it could save lives The vaccines are here, there is light at the end of the tunnel so this Easter and every day for another short period of time please protect yourself and others by staying within your 5,” he added.

Meanwhile, UL Hospitals Group is currently embarking on the return of non-Covid patient services that had been stood down or curtailed across its sites in response to the early 2021 surge in infection.

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group said: “Easter is traditionally a time of renewal and hope, and we do look forward to the ongoing reintroduction of our hospital services, not only in service to but also in solidarity with, the people of the Mid-West, who have done so much to hold back the spread of COVID-19 in our communities over the past two months and throughout this pandemic.”

While unfortunately the weather is expected to be more unsettled from Sunday, on the flip side, it is a day for scoffing Easter eggs and tasty treats.

So while the situation for us here in Limerick, whether we are old or young, may not be as we would all like it to be at the moment, there is the promise of brighter days ahead.

Keep the faith. Hold firm.

And from all of us in the Limerick Leader, a very happy and peaceful Easter to you and yours!