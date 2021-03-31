SLIDESHOW: Bea’s adventures and lessons brought to book by Limerick teachers

Caption: Oliver Moloney and Aidan Hannon with Claire Keating, Co-Author at the Launch of Bea's Ocean Commotion Book Launch at Scoil Chriost Ri, Caherdavin.

TWO city teachers have written and published a heartwarming book for children to help explain the importance of friendship and dealing with worry.

Christ the King boys school’s senior infants teacher Sinead Dore has teamed up with resource teacher Claire Keating to put together Bea’s Ocean Commotion.

The colourful book – the first of a collection of three – follows bumble-bee Bea and her best friends Delphi the Dolphin, Snappy the Shark and Ozzy the Octopus on their adventures.

Using catchy, memorable rhymes, they teach children to recognise and manage feelings of anxiety and fear.​

Claire said: “Our aim was to help children recognise emotions and give them the vocabulary and oral language they need to express their emotions and tools to help self-regulate.”

Both teachers are very passionate about mindfulness, having done numerous courses.

“We really wanted to create a fun rhyming book that children will be able to connect to, plus an exciting story where they will be learning things without even realising it,” Sinead adds.

Illustrated by Katya Swan, the book contains quizzes and cards so its readers can test their learning.

The new principal of Caherdavin Boys National School Shane O’Neill is in awe at the efforts of his colleagues.

He said: “The amazing thing about it is their passion. When you're successful with something and it takes off, it doesn't feel like work at all. We have a Whatsapp teachers group and they put it in there as if it was nothing to write and publish a book. The girls have been at the forefront of wellness and mindfulness for five years before it was really spoken about.”

The book is available online, priced €12. See breathewithbea.ie