Gardai clear worshippers 'listening' to Masses outside Limerick churches

GARDAI have banished devout worshippers from listening to Masses in the city and county in recent weeks, the Leader has learned.

One was in Castleconnell. The other was in the city on Sunday when gardai were called to a gathering outside the former Jesuit Church at the Crescent in O'Connell Avenue.

Local councillor Elisa O'Donovan, who lives in the area, had alerted officers to the assembly in front of the O'Connell monument where the Institute of Christ the King is located.

Confirming she had contacted the gardai, she wrote on Twitter: “Every Sunday, I receive contact from residents regarding the gathering of over 60 people... They film and intimidate local people while gathering illegally.”

The Independent councillor said she had been filmed on a number of occasions and “intimidated” while asking them to move along.

“For those gathering here, please respect local people. Please worship privately in your own home and don’t put others at risk for your prayer,” she added.

Cllr O'Donovan also added the people who contacted her in relation to the gathering were all women.

“I will always support any women [sic] who tells me they feel frightened or intimidated in their home or city. I believe them as I have felt this too every Sunday. This is not about celebrating a Mass,” she concluded.

Thomondgate activist Pat Murphy, who passed the scene, and took a picture of the gardai intervening, said: “It appeared a prayer service was taking place. As we were passing, out of the blue, the boys in blue appeared.”

“It was a bit embarrassing really. A tough situation for the gardai to be put in. You'd just wonder have they nothing better to be doing? I was in Lidl earlier that day, and it was packed, as was Dunnes and Aldi, and these people were just kneeling down saying a prayer. It was ridiculous they were called -it didn't look right,” he added.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they attended the incident shortly after 11am on Sunday. “As people spoken to were compliant and left the area without incident, no further action will be taken,” they said.

A different garda spokesperson confirmed gardai attended a church in Castleconnell on Sunday, February 28 and spoke to a number of people who had congregated outside.

“As gardaí have done during the pandemic, gardaí engaged, educated and encouraged those present. As everyone complied with gardaí, no further action was taken,” said the garda spokesperson.

A local resident who contacted the Leader said “somebody obviously complained”.

“The guards had to follow up and do their job but it was a just a few elderly people listening to Mass. Some were sitting in their cars and a few others were leaning against a wall. It was hardly like those parties in Castletroy. They looked forward to going down every weekend to have that closeness to the church,” said the local.

Castleconnell priest, Fr Tom Whelan confirmed people were moved on and the guards asked for the loud speakers to be switched off.

“We’re not annoyed about it. We see their point as well – it was to do with the crowds. We understand that and if we have to turn off the speakers we have to turn them off.

“We know people miss them. And we know people who were asked to move on were upset and people were upset that people were asked to move on but that’s the lie of the land at the moment. I respect that the gardai have a job to do as well. Better days will come – there is no fear of that,” said Fr Whelan.