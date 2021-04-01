Limerick Weather: April 1, 2021

Limerick will be mainly dry on Thursday with some cloud around in the morning but brightening up through the afternoon with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees, in to light to moderate east to northeast breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OVERVIEW: A good deal of dry and settled weather for the rest of the week. . Turning colder over the Easter weekend with more unsettled conditions developing.

Thursday night: A dry and cold night with good clear spells. Mist patches will develop in light to moderate northeasterly breezes. Lowest temperatures ranging from 2 to 4 degrees in the north with a touch of grass frost developing, to 6 or 7 degrees in the south.

Friday: A dry day with widespread sunshine. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, a little cooler in the east in light northeasterly breezes.

Friday night: Continuing largely dry but a cooler night than recent with lowest temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees. Mist and fog will develop in light breezes and mostly clear skies.

Saturday: A largely dry day with good spells of sunshine. Some cloud will build through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in light variable breezes becoming mainly westerly later.

Saturday night. Largely dry to start but rain will push down from the north towards dawn as mainly light to moderate westerly winds strengthen along northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.

Easter Sunday and Monday: Turning cooler from Sunday onwards as a breezy northerly airflow becomes established over the country. Rain will be followed by widespread showers from the north for Sunday and Monday, which will turn wintry at times. Widespread frosts are expected at night.