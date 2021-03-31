Limerick weather: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

IT will be generally cloudy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle persisting through the morning and into the afternoon. Highest temperatures of between nine and 13 degrees Celsius generally but reaching a degree or two higher along the southern coast in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Tonight, it will be cloudy to begin with but becoming dry for much of the country overnight with just occasional patchy rain and drizzle affecting northern and southern coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of two to five degrees with clear spells developing. Some mist patches will develop in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A good deal of dry and settled weather for much of the week. Turning cooler during the Easter weekend with more unsettled conditions developing.

Tomorrow will be largely dry with good sunshine, however, some cloud will push in from the Irish Sea with perhaps some drizzle feeding into eastern and northeastern coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, a little cooler in the east and northeast, in light to moderate east to northeast breezes.

