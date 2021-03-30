TRAFFIC: Emergency services attend N21 incident on the Adare side of Croagh

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TRAFFIC: Emergency services attend N21 incident on the Adare side of Croagh

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the N21 on the Adare side of Croagh. Traffic is slowing in both directions as a result. - More to follow