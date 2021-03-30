TRAFFIC: Emergency services attend N21 incident on the Adare side of Croagh
Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the N21 on the Adare side of Croagh. Traffic is slowing in both directions as a result. - More to follow
30/03/2021
Search our Archive
Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the N21 on the Adare side of Croagh. Traffic is slowing in both directions as a result. - More to follow
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on