Overseas arrivals to Limerick must head to Dublin to quarantine

LIMERICK-bound travellers may face a Dublin detour if they need to quarantine upon arrival, after it emerged no local hotel will be used for isolation.

Only one hotel in the State is currently being used for this purpose, the Department of Health has said, the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Dublin Airport.

Others will follow if required, but it’s likely they will all be Dublin-based. ​

Should passengers use any entry points into the country – including Shannon Airport – they will be met by Defence Forces personnel and transferred by road to the capital.

The Tifco hotels group, which has been awarded the contract for the quarantine hotels, operate two Travelodge branches in Limerick. But, the Leader understands these are not being used for arriving passengers at this time.

Staying in mandatory quarantine is necessary if you arrive in Ireland from one of 33 so-called high-risk countries – or land without having received a negative Covid-19 test result carried out no more than 72 hours before getting here.

A one night stay costs €150, with the full 12-days priced at €1,875.

Passenger numbers fell 80% last year from Shannon since the onset of Covid-19, with no commercial flights operating currently. Private and cargo jets use the base, however, with some aircraft maintenance also on site.

South Court Hotel manager Dermot Kelly, the chair of the Shannon Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) said:

“At the moment, there are no commercial flights through Shannon at all, so we are seeing very little activity in that regard. We would have had people coming in via Dublin Airport and using our hotel to comply with the quarantine regulations on a self-managed basis. But these numbers would have been very ad-hoc.”

IHF national president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane – of the Adare Woodlands House Hotel – said: “Hotels want to support government in whatever way we can. Providing quarantine facilities is one aspect of the many ways we’ve been doing this since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Tifco referred queries from the Leader to the Department of Health.