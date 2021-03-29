Limerick Property Watch: Find something new at Oldcourt Manor

Sherry FitzGerald Stack are delighted to introduce, Oldcourt Manor, a beautiful and well designed family home. With many exceptional features this property is sure to impress, with 3,900 sq ft of accommodation across three floors, making it the perfect choice for those seeking a magnificent family home.

Positioned just 1.2km from the main N21 Limerick - Dublin route the property is within easy commuting distance to Limerick City (20km) and M7 Dublin route. The picturesque and historic Adare village which is home to the luxurious Adare Manor hotel and golf resort is just 8km from the property.

Set on a 1.48 acre mature site the property is accessed via a gated entrance with paved driveway and ample parking. There is vehicular access to the rear via a separate entrance to the double garage/stables.

Entering the property, you are greeted into a bright and spacious hallway with an impressive staircase. There are two spacious reception rooms, home office/playroom/study and sunroom.

The kitchen/dining room has a feature stone wall and offers plenty of room for entertaining with French doors to the rear patio area. The utility located just off the kitchen provides external access.

The ground floor accommodation is complete with a w/c. On the first floor there are 4 double bedrooms two of which have an ensuite shower room and walk in wardrobes. There are two further double bedrooms located on the second floor.

Viewing of this fine property is highly recommended.

Features

*This imposing residence offers the discerning purchaser the opportunity for country living within easy reach of Limerick City.

*bedroom,4 bathroom family home with 3900 sq ft of well-designed accommodation.

*Secure gated property with stone boundary walls, paved and tarmacadam driveway.

*Mature site extending to 1.48 acres (approx.) and with separate vehicular access to the rear. South facing rear garden.

*Finished to a high standard with natural and cut limestone detailing used both internally and externally.

*Within 8km to the historic and picturesque village of Adare

*1.2km from the main N21 Limerick - Dublin route and within ease of commute to Limerick City (20km) and M7 Dublin route.

*Block built Garage (50 sq m approx.) with 2 adjoining stables located to the rear of the property with a tarmacadam driveway leading from the house.

*Detached block built pump house (4.4 sq m approx.)

