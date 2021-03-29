Big increase in numbers receiving bin waivers in Limerick

RECIPIENTS of free or subsidised bin collections in Limerick’s metropolitan district have increased by 400 year-on-year, new figures have revealed.

Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery sought information on the numbers involved in securing a waiver, and how it was advertised.

“A lot of elderly people are cocooning and missed the deadline. Can this scheme be reopened in light of this fact,” she asked at this month’s metropolitan meeting.

Community director Gordon Daly, however, said the scheme will not be accepting new applications, given the fact the application window was extended due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, and advertised across the council’s communication channels.

“In relation to the 2021 bin waiver scheme, there has been no decline in the number of applicants approved for the scheme. To date, council has approved approximately 3,100 applicants for the 2021 bin waiver scheme, an increase of 400 on the 2020 bin waiver scheme,” he added in a written response.

Limerick is one of the few councils to still offer subsidised bin collections.