Deaths in Limerick: Sunday March 28, 2021

The death has occurred of Rea GALLAGHER Clarke Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Also known as Saoirse SYED

Also of Limerick Maternity Hospital and a Masters student of Philosophy, Mary Immaculate College. Beloved daughter of the late Joan & dearest partner of Jessie, adored granddaughter of Cora & the late Tony Gallagher, niece of Anna & Toni and cousin of Kellieann, Ciara, Aoife & Connor. Sadly missed by her family, extended family and many friends.

Private Cremation, for family only, will take place on Wednesday (March 31st) at 3pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Rea (Saoirse)’s Funeral will leave Griffin’s Funeral Home in Pennywell at 2:30pm on Wednesday for anyone who would like to show support from a distance. Please observe Covid-19 guidance regarding social distance. No Flowers please; donations if desired to Pieta House (Donate here) or Limerick Animal Welfare (Donate here)

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. May she rest in peace

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sean MANN Ballyanrahan, Patrickswell, Limerick. Sean died peacefully, in University Hospital Galway. Beloved son of the late William & Bridget and brother of Michael & Liam & the late Ita. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters-in-law Breda & Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and his kind neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family members only, will take place in Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patrickswell on Wednesday (Mar. 31st) at 12 noon and will be streamed live. Mass can be viewed here. Funeral afterwards to Old Crecora Cemetery.

Sean’s Funeral Cortege will leave the family home at 11:30am approx. on Wednesday. Please Observe Social Distance.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home. May he rest in peace.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Murnane Newtown Lower, Caherconlish, Limerick 27th March 2021 (peacefully) in his 97th year at his daughter's (Noreen) residence. Husband of the late Bridget and father of the late John, very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Noreen, Mary and Catherine. Grandchildren Aoife, Eoin, Niamh, Michael and Jack. Daughter in law Geraldine, sons in law Conor and Patrick, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Leaving Cross's Funeral Home Ballyneety this Monday at 11am to arrive in Caherline Church for 11.30am requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Inch St Lawrence Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE Government guidelines, please ensure that public health advice and social distancing is adhered to.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2, Lower Gerald Griffin St, Limerick. May he rest in peace.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy Murphy Athlacca, Limerick / Bruff, Limerick and late of Charleville Plant Hire, March 26th 2021. Very peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Son of the late Mike and Mary Murphy. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Val and Jean, brothers Billy, Harry, Jimmy, Mikie, Jerry, John Paul, Ned and Petie, sister Mary, son in law Gerard, Jean's partner Denis, sisters in law, grandchildren Gearóid, Aisling, Sinead, Louise, Philip and Evan, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to current government best practice guidelines, Paddy's funeral, which will be confined to family (10 please), will arrive Monday (29th March) for 11.30am requiem Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca, with burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

Paddy's funeral cortège will depart Daffy's funeral home, Kilmallock and will pass through Bruff at 11am and will travel past his residence at Rathcannon en route to his funeral Mass. Funeral mass will be live streamed (link to follow).

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick or left in the condolence section below.

-----------------------------------------------------------------