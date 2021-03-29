Limerick's Niamh is ready for the island life on the Blaskets

A LIMERICK woman has nabbed the highly sought- after caretaker role on the Great Blasket island for the summer.

Niamh Kelleher, a native of Kilfinane, and her boyfriend Jack Cakebread set their sails for the caretaker job in the beautiful landscape of the Great Blasket island.

Niamh is delighted to take on this role head on. “It’s so exciting. The island is going to be so different to normal life. It’ll be an escape and something different.”

On the island they will be expected to do duties such as gardening, cleaning and meeting visitors who come off the boat. Niamh isn’t put off by the work in the slightest.

“We’re escaping the real world for a few months. Don’t get me wrong, it’s real work, hard work and we’ll be busy. But it’s the good kind of busy.”

This brave young couple will be facing unpredictable weather conditions and no hot water for the six months on the island - the one thing Niamh is nervous about. “The limited electricity and cold water will definitely be a big challenge. I’m not looking forward to the cold showers but it’s something I have to do.”

Niamh also plans to brush up on her Irish to fully integrate into island life. “I’ve read a lot of Peig’s books, but I can’t wait to read more and I’ll have so much time to do it.”

Niamh and Jack have experience in this kind of work after working for both Jack’s family in France and for a couple of Sussex. “We work well as a team,” Niamh explained to the Leader.

Niamh and Jack met during the ski season in France in 2019 and, as Niamh describes, “we've been inseparable ever since.”

Niamh hasn’t seen Jack since Christmas and she’s very excited about the island bringing them together. “He just booked his ferry today. I can’t wait for him to get here and we can be excited together. This is the longest we’ve ever been apart.”

Niamh is also glad to be back working in Ireland as she’s been working abroad for a couple of years. Niamh’s family and local community in Kilfinane are glad to have her back in the country. “The whole town is so excited,” Niamh chuckled, “it’s lovely.”

If one ventures to the Great Blasket island in the summer a Limerick local will be there to meet you.