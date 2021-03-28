Limerick Weather: Sunday, March 28, 2021

TODAY will be a cloudy day with further spells of rain and drizzle. Becoming windy again with south to southwest winds increasing fresh to strong, reaching near gale force in coastal parts. Milder than Saturday with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Continuing cloudy tonight with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain and drizzle will be most persistent in the north and west, and heavy at times in western parts of Connacht and Ulster. It will become mostly dry in eastern and some southern parts overnight. A very mild night with lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Rather windy with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, reaching near gale force and gusty in western and northwestern coastal parts.