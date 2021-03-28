Limerick Property Watch: Cream of the crop at The Cloisters

Number 12 The Cloisters, North Circular Road is a magnificent detached family home situated in an exclusive enclave of detached houses in what only can be described as one of Limericks’ finest locations.

As a family setting the North Circular Road leaves little to be desired in any respect. The Cloisters, is an idyllic residential enclave of family homes located within a stone’s throw of an unrivalled selection of primary and secondary schools, including JFK, Salesians, Ardscoil Rís and Villiers.

Limerick Lawn Tennis Club and Thomond Park are just minutes away, with a host of award winning hotels, bars and restaurants within walking distance. For those travelling further afield, the Condell road is immediately accessible, linking you to all major road networks with ease.

This prime location continues to offer some of the finest city properties available anywhere in Ireland, drawing deserved interest from those seeking to relocate beyond the capital. Buyers are drawn to the exclusivity, residential amenity, and value simply not available in Dublin’s market – while local buyers are long familiar with the appeal of Limericks most desirable residential address.

No 12 is a truly stunning home and has been meticulously presented and cared for, both inside and out, by its current owners. The standard of finish is exquisite, and indeed a cut above the rest! Perfect attention to detail and high class specifications are evident in each room.

Beautiful soft furnishings and modern tones throughout set the elegant mood that can be felt all around this home. The accommodation is exceptionally bright, with well-proportioned reception rooms and a cleverly extended kitchen breakfast room which opens into a fabulous sunroom & open plan lounge.

This wonderful space allows you to bring the outdoors, inside, with an uninterrupted outlook of the beautiful south facing, landscaped rear garden. The first floor has a lovely bright spacious landing, which boasts four very generous sized bedrooms and 3 beautifully tiled bathrooms.

No 12 The Cloisters will appeal to many prospective buyers looking in this area, so it is simply a must see! Viewing by appointment only!

AT A GLANCE

Location: 12 The Cloisters, NCR

Description: Four bedroom, detached home

Price: €825,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Limerick

Contact: 061 418000