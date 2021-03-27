Limerick motorist fined for leaving scene of collision

A YOUNG man who drove off after he rear-ended another vehicle has avoided a disqualification.

Martin Roche, aged 26, of Rockfield, Rathkeale was before Newcastle West Court in relation to a collision which occurred at Kyletaun, Rathkeale on February 21, 2020. ​

Inspector Andrew Lacey said the accident occurred between Askeaton and Rathkeale and that Mr Roche was identified after the registration plate of his Volkswagen Jetta was recovered at the scene.

He told Judge Patrick Durcan the defendant was not at home when gardai called later in the evening but that he made admissions when he presented himself at a garda station the following day.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said the tax on his client’s car had expired on the date of the collision and that he panicked and fled the scene.

He said the apprentice electrician, who has no previous convictions, was fully insured and that he was very forthright and made admissions to gardai the following day.

By way of explanation, the solicitor said the accident occurred on a bumpy section of the road and that there was a lot of surface water at the time.

He said minor damage was caused to the other vehicle and there was no evidence that any injuries were sustained by the other driver.

He added that both parties were “known to each other” and he urged the court not to disqualify his client as his licence is “very important to him”.

Judge Durcan was told Mr Roche was apologetic and remorseful and that he was “reprimanded by his father” following the collision.

Imposing sentence, the judge said he had some “suspicions” in relation to the circumstances surrounding the collision.

“It does smell a bit,” he commented.

However, noting Mr O’Donnell’s submissions and Mr Roche’s early guilty plea to an offence under Section 107 of the Road Traffic Act, he said he was willing to give him a chance.

“I won’t disqualify you,” he said as he imposed a €500 fine.