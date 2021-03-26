Council responds to call to grit Limerick’s footpaths in winter weather

A COUNCIL engineer says it’s “unrealistic” and “not practical” every footpath and cycle lane is treated in cold weather conditions.

Hugh McGrath, the head of roads and traffic at Limerick City and County Council was responding to a notice of motion from Green Party councillor Sean Hartigan, who called for the local authority to purchase suitable equipment for the gritting and treating of cycle laness and footpaths in winter weather.

He wanted these prioritised in light of a €17m increase in funding for cycling and walking infrastructure across Limerick.

But in a written response to his call, Mr McGrath said: “With approximately 4,000km of roadway in Limerick, it would be unrealistic to expect that every road and pedestrian area in the county can be treated. Therefore, priority has to be given to national route system and strategic regional routes which carries the most intensive volumes of commuter traffic.”

He said where there is a prolonged spell of cold weather, measures may be taken at district level to address some extra areas within the resources and budgets available.

“But you can appreciate if you start doing one footpath and one cycle lane, where do you finish? We do not have the resources to do all of these,” he added.

Speaking to his motion, Cllr Hartigan had said: “Due to Covid-19 and the increasing popularity and affordability of e-bikes we have seen a significant increase in the number of cyclists over the past year. A commute of 30km round trip is easily doable all year round with an electrically assisted bike. Many people including myself are now using the bike for daily travel instead of the car. Its important that we can cycle safely all year round.”

He says he’s disappointed with the reply he received from council, adding: “As usual, the focus is on promoting the use of the private car, if the infrastructure is provided and maintained, people will cycle and walk reducing volumes of traffic on the roads.”