New counselling service opens in Limerick

Let’s Get Talking Counselling and Psychotherapy service has opened a new outreach service to support the demand for access to mental health services in the Mid -West.

First opening in Galway in 2012, Let’s Get Talking aim to provide access to high quality mental health services to the community on a non-set fee policy.

The non-set fee model positions the organisation to straddle public provision and private enterprise in a way that makes service delivery more affordable to the public and less of a strain on scarce public resources.

With a focus on early intervention Let’s Get Talking support adults and children (over 10 years of age) in relation to a wide range of issues ranging from depression, anxiety, stress, relationship issues, addiction, trauma, bullying, eating disorders, parenting issues, and family breakdown support.

Let’s Get Talking’s Mid-West outreach will be led by counsellor Martin Slott. Originally from Denmark, Martin holds a Degree in Counselling from Coventry University, and is currently completing a MA Degree in Humanistic and Integrative Psychotherapy.

In light of Covid-19, the charity continues to provide the service to clients online. Clients can contact the service without a referral. There is no limit to the number of sessions provide to clients, and each therapist works with clients to tailor a plan they are happy with.

To book an appointment call on 1890 714 001 or visit letsgettalking.ie, or for all other enquires email CEO Cyril Hyland on chyland@letsgettalking.ie.