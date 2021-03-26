Drunk pedal cyclist crashed into car on busy Limerick road

A PEDAL cyclist who crashed into a car on a main road while drunk has been described as a “loose cannon” who could have been killed or seriously injured.

Tomasz Swieczkowski, aged 46, of Cluain Arra, Newcastle West was prosecuted before the local court in relation to an incident in the town on April 20, 2020.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said the defendant was cycling on the wrong side of the road at around 7.30pm when he collided with the passenger side of the car near a roundabout on the main N21.

He said he then cycled away from the scene but was located a short time later and was arrested.

There were no reports of injuries arising from the collision.

Mr Swieczkowski, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving, provided a sample of breath following his arrest which confirmed he was more than three times the legal alcohol limit, which applies to both drivers and cyclists.

Solicitor Enda O’Connor said his client, a Polish national, had “jumped on his son’s bicycle” and that he accepts his actions were “highly dangerous” and that the outcome could have been a lot worse.

Judge Patrick Durcan said the defendant had been “powered by alcohol” on the night and that “any decent citizen could have been faced with this loose cannon on the road”.

He imposed a €250 fine commenting that he didn't think Mr Swieczkowski “would be cycling again” had the incident occurred in Poland.