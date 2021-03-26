Limerick Weather: Friday, March 26, 2021

IT will be a cold and windy day with blustery showers spreading across Munster through the morning and early afternoon. Showers will grow more widespread through the afternoon becoming heavy and wintery at times with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Cooler than of late with maximum temperatures of only 5 to 8 degrees Celsius though feeling colder in fresh to strong westerly winds gusting to near gale at times along western coasts.

Widespread showers will continue for a time early tonight, some of them wintry, with hail, sleet and snow, and an ongoing risk of isolated thunderstorms. The showers will gradually become confined to Atlantic coastal counties overnight. Westerly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty at first but they will ease down through the night. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees, with a risk of frost in sheltered spots.