Council urged to redirect unused funds to enable more outdoor dining in Limerick

A LIMERICK councillor has urged the local authority to enable outdoor dining with leftover funding from popular Limerick festivals.

Councillor Joe Leddin spoke at a meeting of the Metropolitan District about the need for outdoor dining in Limerick city: “We should enable outdoor dining in our pedestrian streets. If you create an atmosphere, it will bring people in,” he explained.

The motion specified that the council should redirect the funding intended for Riverfest and St Patrick's Day to create outdoor dining spaces.

However, several councillors had a problem with the motion.

Independent Cllr Elisa O’Donovan supports the idea of outdoor dining however she strongly disagrees with the redirection of funding, “Unused funding should go to the arts. They have been struggling terribly in the pandemic,” she retorted.

Fiona McCormack, senior manager in the council in charge of Tourism, Arts and Culture, explained that there was not much funding to redirect. Both Riverfest and St Patrick’s Day festivals were moved online due to Covid-19 restrictions. For this very reason, funding was reduced and any money was purely for the virtual festivals, most of which was used.

Fianna Fáil Cllr James Collins pointed out that Failte Ireland is funding several Limerick projects and that there is funding available for outdoor dining within that scheme.

Kieran Lehane, manager of the Metropolitan district, explained that there are three streams of funding heading towards Limerick. The third stream incorporates outdoor dining. “It will be part of the opening of the economy,” Kieran remarked.