BREAKING: Limerick Covid-19 cases confirmed as national daily number tops 600

As of midnight, Tuesday March 23, the HPSC has been notified of 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases reported this evening, Limerick was attributed to have 21.

Limerick's case numbers have fluctuated in recent days with 11 on March 22, 8 on March 21, 36 on March 20 and less than 5 on March 19.

The 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases for Limerick is now at 13, while the number of new cases during last 14 days sits at 186.

Of the cases notified today:

324 are men / 359 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

308 in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.





The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 6 occurred in March, 7 in February and 5 in January. There has been a total of 4,628 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 329 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 21st 2021, 680,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

495,824 people have received their first dose

184,191 people have received their second dose



The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.