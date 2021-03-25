Ban for motorist who locked himself in car at Limerick checkpoint

A MOTORIST who refused to engage with gardai when he was stopped at a checkpoint near Adare has been fined €450 and disqualified for four months.

Brian Eustace, aged 42, who has an address at Garrycummer, Kilcomman, Tipperary admitted obstructing gardai on the N21 at Monearla, Adare on August 29, 2019.

Garda Jeffrey Kenny of the divisional Roads Policing Unit, said when he stopped the car, he noticed the tax was out of date and asked the driver to pull into the hard shoulder.

Judge Patrick Durcan was told Mr Eustace “would not engage” with Garda Kenny and that he locked himself into the car.

Using an extendable baton, gardai then smashed the driver window to “force open” the car and arrest the defendant.

Inspector Andrew Lacey confirmed there were no further difficulties after he was arrested.

Mr Eustace, who represented himself during the hearing, told the court he and his partner were travelling to the Dingle Peninsula for a camping trip when they encountered the checkpoint.

He said there appeared to be a lot of vehicles “being towed” and that he was concerned they would be put on the side of the road because of his tax being out of date.

The defendant said he​ “wanted to have a chat” with the garda who then began shouting at him.

The engineer also accused Garda Kenny of being aggressive when he attempted to put his hand inside the window of his car.

“I had a girlfriend next to me who was terrified out of her wits” he said. “My actions were as a consequence of what he did,” he added.

In reply to Judge Durcan, the defendant accepted that he had acted badly but added: “If he had a conversation with me, I would not be standing here”.

When asked about his tax, which had expired several months earlier, Mr Eustace stated it was an oversight as he had turned off the notifications on his phone due to “spam from YouTube”.

Judge Durcan commented that “most people will cast their eye on the discs occasionally” and he added that the roads “have to be tarred”.

He said the obstruction charge was a serious offence and that he was imposing a four month disqualification, which the defendant indicated would not have a major impact as he is currently working from home.

Fines totalling €900 were also imposed.