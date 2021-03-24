Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday March 24, 2021

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Ryan Marian Park, Patrickswell, Limerick and formerly of Irish Cement Ltd. Matt, died (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick

Father of the late David. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Mike, Matthew and Aidan, their mother Ann, grandchildren Ben, Rhianne, Matthew and Fiona, daughters-in-law Alison, Jeanne, Ann and Cindy, sister Rita Ryan-Peloza (Chicago), nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Matt's Funeral Cortège will depart his residence on Friday (March 26th) at 11.00am en route to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patrickswell, for a private Requiem Mass for family only at 11.30am. Mass will be streamed live (link to follow). Funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Patrickswell.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May He Rest in Peace

----------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jack LANE Knockane, Brosna, Kerry / Mountcollins, Limerick



Jack Lane, Knockane, Brosna, Co. Kerry who passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, on Tuesday March 23rd 2021, at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Jack, husband of the late Janie and brother of the late Joan, Maura and the recently deceased Nancy, is very sadly missed by his loving children Jack, Maura and Christine, brother Joe, sons-in-law Brendan and Kevin, daughter-in-law Nicky, grandchildren Madison, Conor, Sophie and Daisy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Jack’s home on Friday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. which be live streamed on Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mouncollins Parishes Facebook page. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1 FM in the Mountcollins Village area.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

----------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Murphy Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, Limerick / Bruff, Limerick. Formerly of Draper Erin and Swift Taxis. Tony, passed away (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Hospice, after a short illness.

Beloved son of the late Eddie and Rita and brother of the late Paul. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Paul, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren Lauren, Chloe and Lilly, brothers Mohamed, Edward, Michael and Jason, sisters Helen, Margaret and Karen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, Joanne, wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Tony's Funeral Cortège will pass the family home in Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, at 10.15am approx. on Thursday (March 25th) en route for A private Requiem Mass, for family only, at 11.00am in Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Bruff

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May He Rest in Peace

----------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Teresa Power (née O'Neill) Collins Avenue, Kincora Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Teresa, died (peacefully) at her residence, in the care of her loving family Predeceased by her husband Billy, son Billy and daughter Caroline. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Kevin, daughters Mary, Michelle and Tracey, her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Agnes, brothers Michael and Johnny, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Teresa's Funeral Cortège will depart her residence on Friday (March 26th) at 10.30am enroute to the Holy Family Church, Southill for 11am Requiem Mass. Mass will be streamed live (link to follow)

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to help the homeless, Limerick

House private, please. May She Rest in Peace

----------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------