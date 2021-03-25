Limerick Weather: Thursday March 25, 2021

Thursday in Limerick will be mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain through the day. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Thursday night will be wet with rain spreading eastwards across the country, becoming heavy at times. The rain will clear overnight with colder, clearer conditions with scattered heavy showers of rain, hail or sleet. Lowest temperatures of 1 and 4 degrees with fresh, gusty south to southwest winds, becoming westerly as rain clears

Friday will be a cold, blustery day with sunny spells and widespread heavy showers or rain, hail or sleet and with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 8 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds. On Friday night, showers or rain or sleet will continue for a time, but will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties later in the night. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees with frost in many areas.

Saturday morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells. In the afternoon, rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards through the evening and night along with fresh to strong gusty south to southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. The rain will clear overnight and winds will become southwesterly and ease somewhat.

Sunday will be breezy with sunny spells and showers spreading from the west to all areas. Longer spells of rain will develop in the evening and night. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with fresh, gusty southwest winds, becoming strong near west and northwest coasts.

The early days of next week will continue unsettled with further spells of rain or showers.