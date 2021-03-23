Knowing Me, Knowing You... New dimension to patient-centric ethos at Limerick hospital

IN THE words of ABBA’s hit song, UHL is “Knowing me, knowing you, it's the best I can do”.

Intensive care staff are adding another dimension to the hospital’s patient-centric ethos with a simple initiative called the ‘Get To Know Me’ project. It helps healthcare workers to see beyond the urgent clinical needs of critically ill patients and meet their other fundamental psychological, social and spiritual needs.

It makes use of whiteboard wallcharts for each patient. The charts, on the wall of each isolation booth in the Intensive Care Unit, have spaces where simple details about the patient, including their favourite things, interesting stories, photos and what name they go by, can be filled in by family members (when visiting is permitted) or staff, in consultation with the patient (if at all possible), or even their friends.

In the highly clinical and technological environment of intensive care, patients are often physically obscured by tubes, wires and monitors, and clinical teams, and the aim of ‘Get To Know Me’ is to ensure that the patient’s personality, preferences and non-clinical needs are not forgotten. Currently in use in the ICU, the boards are being considered for use in the high dependency unit at UHL.

Linda Daffy, clinical nurse manager in critical care at UHL, praised the “human touch” that the ‘Get To Know Me’ boards provide for healthcare professionals working in the critical care setting.

The boards were devised by Ger Crilly, a clinical nurse manager and clinical placement coordinator in UHL.