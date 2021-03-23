Limerick Suicide Watch hits fundraising target following online appeal

A WELL-LOVED Limerick charity has hit a fundraising target which will allow it to continue to provide vital services each week.

Limerick Suicide Watch provides riverside patrols along the banks of the Shannon several nights a week.

They provide support to people in distress on the banks of the Shannon, who may be considering taking their own lives on the river.

The group launched the fundraiser early this month amid warnings the service may have to cease if it could not secure the funding.​

Tara McCormack, who organised the online fundraiser, wrote: “Limerick Suicide Watch save lives every week in Limerick. The volunteers patrol the bridges and help those who are lost in life and at their lowest point. They need funds to keep this service going and are a voluntary group.”

She urged locals to “please donate what you can to this group of amazing people who literally save lives.

“​The money that you donate will help towards training, safety equipment and day to day operations,” she added.

Last month, Limerick Suicide Watch made local headlines when they became one of the many voluntary groups to take part in the Jerusalema Dance Challenge.

The video – posted to its YouTube channel – sees members of Limerick’s Suicide Watch dancing in various locations around the city centre.

