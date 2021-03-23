Council reveals price paid for strategic Limerick site

LIMERICK City and County Council has revealed it paid more than €2m for a strategic housing site at Mungret.

As part of a massive residential project, the local authority is seeking to build 253 units, plus a creche for 70 children, a community facility and small-scale retail on a site near Mungret College.

Following a question from Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson, head of property services Jayne Leahy disclosed that the local authority spent a total of €2,398,225 on the lands back in 2014.

A part eight public consultation project has just concluded into the proposals, with metropolitan councillors expected to vote on the plan at next month’s meeting.

A separate application will see the new 1,000 student Mungret Community College constructed in the locality.

The residential project is a key plank of the Limerick 2030 plan. The units are projected to be in a mix of 36 two-bed houses, 110 three-bed houses, 26 four-bed properties, and two six-bed community dwellings.

Also on the application is 37 two-bed apartment units, and 42 one-bed apartment units.

Some 146 houses and apartments are intended for private sale and rental, with 50 houses deemed to be affordable units intended for private sale and rental.

A total of 55 of the apartments are being planned as being designed as independent living for older people, with 25 social-rental.