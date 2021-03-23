Council repossesses drug dealer’s home in Limerick estate

A CONVICTED drug dealer who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence has claimed he will have nowhere to live when he is released later this year.

Kieran Collopy, 45, was giving evidence during an appeal against the decision to grant a possession order to Limerick City and County Council for his council home in St Mary’s Park.

The local authority was granted the order – relating to 92 St Ita’s Street in 2016 – after it initiated proceedings having received numerous complaints relating to antisocial behaviour arising from the behaviour of Mr Collopy, including drug dealing.

While the respondent has been a council tenant since 2005, he has not lived at the property for more than a decade.

Limerick Circuit Court was told Mr Collopy was jailed for eight years in July 2016 after he pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, worth nearly €40,000, for the purpose of sale or supply.

That prosecution related to an offence which occurred at another house at St Ita’s Street on December 15, 2015.

Solicitor Ger Reidy, representing the council, said while Mr Collopy was not dealing drugs from the council-owned property, his conviction and behaviour were a breach of his tenancy agreement.

He added that gardai have concerns about what number 92 “is being used for” and that Mr Collopy has “not taken any steps” to secure it or to prevent it being used by others,

Inspector Alan Cullen, who gave evidence relating to the heroin seizure, said he is aware that Mr Collopy was living at 34/36 St Ita’s Street prior to his arrest and that he has not lived at number 92 for some time.

In his evidence the respondent said he had intended living at his council home when released as he and his former partner have gone through an “acrimonious break-up”.

Mr Collopy told the court he moved to 34/36 St Ita’s Street a number of years ago as 92 was “not habitable” when he was released having served an earlier prison sentence for a separate offence.

“I have nothing else in my own name,” he said telling the court that he has no intention to engage in antisocial behaviour when released.

Handing down his decision, Judge Tom O’Donnell rejected submissions from barrister Brian McInerney that the council’s application was disproportionate and that the order should not be granted “in the middle of a pandemic”.

He also rejected his submission that there had been an “excessive and inordinate delay” in hearing the appeal.

The judge refused an application to put a stay on his order.