Limerick teen found after major search launched overnight

A COUNTY Limerick teenager has been found safe and well after a major search was launched in the early hours of this Monday morning.

Limerick Land Search Team wrote in a Facebook post that at 0.04am their unit was tasked by Bruff gardai to assist in the search for a missing teenager in Ballylanders.

"Rapid Response Team (RRT) dispatched immediately from Limerick and were on scene 28 minutes later. After arriving in Ballylanders the local GAA club was chosen as the SAROPS base.

"After a briefing with gardai, two teams quickly set off to check two separate locations that were marked as points of interest. Whilst our two teams were searching these locations, along with local volunteers, it was decided between gardai and our base OPS the next option was to request the assistance of Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 115 due to the large search area we were looking at," reads the Facebook post.

Thankfully while gardai were contacting the Coast Guard the teenager was located by gardai safe and well.

"Our unit was then stood down and returned to Limerick for 3.30am. It is another fine example of inter agency co-operation last night between everyone involved and a great result.

"Also a big thanks to the volunteers and the general Ballylanders community for the teas and coffees. Also a thanks to our colleagues in Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery

who were also en route. Also in attendance were Tipperary Search and Rescue," concluded the Facebook post.

Ballylanders GAA Club tweeted: "Thanks to the Limerick Land Search Team and all the volunteers who attended last nights search - thankfully a good outcome. Ballylanders GAA is always happy to offer the use of our facilities in these circumstances."